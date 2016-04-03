Flood advisory for Nashwaak River at Durham Bridge

An ice jam has caused water levels to surpass flood stage on Nashwaak River at Durham Bridge.

The jam was reported late Monday afternoon and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization has issued a river watch advisory for the area.

By Monday evening, water levels were at 21.2 metres. Flood stage at the bridge is 21 metres.

EMO is asking those who work or live in areas prone to localized flooding to take proper precautions. Residents are advised to consider moving belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway and to avoid the banks of waterways.

"The river is becoming a dangerous place … the water is beginning to run a little faster, there could be debris in it, the ice is weakening," said EMO spokesperson Geoffrey Downey Monday evening.

Residents are also being told to avoid crossing ice on recreational vehicles or on foot.

Any ice jams or issues related to rising water should be reported to New Brunswick EMO.

"This is a perfect example of why this time of year people need to be very cautious and very vigilant," Downey said.

Ice jams and open-water are the main types of spring floods along the St. John River. 1:35

People are encouraged to check the latest forecasts and advisories by visiting the River Watch website and checking NB EMO on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

A river watch is also in effect in Woodstock. Downey said water levels there have been within a metre of the 41.4 flood stage for about 10 days and EMO is monitoring the situation.

"But they really aren't threatening flooding at this point."

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the province Wednesday, with up to 25 millimetres of rain expected for southern areas. Significant snowfall is also expected over central and eastern New Brunswick.

Downey said the forecasted rain could help the Naskwaak ice jam, depending where it falls.

"If it falls in the right place and stays warm enough it could have an impact."