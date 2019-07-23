Flood recovery a long process for twice-hit homeowners

More than a year after floodwaters damaged their houses, some residents in Maugerville, east of Fredericton, are still working on repairs so they can go back home.

Mary Keen-Mossop said flooding in 2018 caused about $40,000 damage, and the damage caused by this year's flood wasn't much cheaper.

She has been living in a hotel since April, when floodwaters forced her to leave her house for a second year in a row.

"I want to move back home," she said. "I come back here during the day, and I go back to the motel at night."

Keen-Mossop's son moved her out of the house after the St. John River flooded her main living space with water 16 inches, or about 40 centimetres, deep. All the family's furniture, except for the beds, was removed from the house even though Keen-Mossop said the flood wasn't expected to be as bad as it was in 2018.

"The water comes up pretty fast here."

Tired of hotel living

Keen-Mossop says she has to replace insulation, sheet rock and flooring for a second year in a row and plans to raise her house to avoid future flood damage. (Radio Canada)

Keen-Mossop said she is tired of living at the motel, which is why she spends time at her house every day as she waits for funding to make the repairs.

The family had just finished installing new insulation, sheet rock and flooring damaged in the 2018 flood when this year's flood hit.

"We just got that all done and we had to tear it down again this year."

Keen-Mossop did make a claim for government assistance from the 2018 flood damage, adding she used the $54,000 to make the necessary repairs and replace items damaged by the water.

This year, she had someone help her file her claim but has no idea yet what she will receive.

Keen-Mossop said she asked someone to help her because she didn't understand parts of the claim process.

"It's hard to think right at that time because, you know, you just got hit again with water. I was ready to give up last year but this year, I'm not."

Keen-Mossop said that after being flooded twice, she has decided to raise her house up higher and has asked for financial assistance to help complete the work.

"They give you enough. They gave me enough to do it last year, but I had to do the other stuff around here. There was a lot of things we lost."

While Keen-Mossop waits to see what she will get, Eleanor Thomas said she isn't bothering to put in a claim this year, despite knowing her family doesn't have enough to cover the cost of raising the house and repairing all the flood damage from 2018.

Avoid the flooding

Eleanor Thomas says part of the assistance her family received last year will help pay for raising the house six feet. (Radio Canada)

Thomas said they are raising the house six feet, or about 1.8 metres, after being flooded two years in a row. There will be room only for a crawl space under the house.

"Two years ago we lost everything," she said. "We lost all our furniture, all our appliances, all our greenhouses, all our plants.

"The only thing we saved was the kitchen table and four chairs."

While the family didn't lose anything this year, a third of a metre of water still got into the house.

With no plans to file a claim this year, Thomas said some of the money from last year's claim will help cover some of the costs to lift the house.

"It's not quite enough but it's enough to get it up," she sai.

"We've been out since the 20th of April, staying with friends, so we're anxious to get home."

Work continues

Tina Arthurs says the process to make a claim for compensation was time-consuming and could be confusing for some. (Radio Canada)

For Tina Arthurs, the work to recover from the floods has been stressful. The family had to rebuild after the house was badly damaged in the flood in 2018.

"There wasn't anything that we could keep."

Arthurs said the family lived in a camper for seven months, getting enough repair work done on the house to be able to move back in before Christmas in 2018.

"We made it work," Arthurs said of living in an unfinished, raised house. She had to fight for adequate assistance from the government to cover the costs of making the house livable again.

Initially offered a much lower amount, the family went back over the paperwork. After another review, Arthurs said, more money was made available.

Arthurs was quick to add that no one got rich off the assistance packages.

"You got done what you had to get done, that's just it."

This year, Arthurs said, it wasn't worth the bother to fill out all the paperwork again for a small amount for the flood damage this year.

But she did help Keen-Mossop with her paperwork to ensure she received adequate help.