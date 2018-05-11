Never too early to prepare for spring flooding, Fredericton EMO says

While warmer temperatures this week may have people ready for spring, Fredericton's Emergency Measures Organization is reminding residents to prepare for the potential of another bad spring flood.

It's too early to say if water levels will reach last year's heights, but EMO co-ordinator Stephen Moore said it's "never too early" to have a plan in place.

New Brunswick EMO is launching River Watch 2019 in Fredericton on Tuesday. Deep snowpack in the north will be one of the main topics of discussion, since water levels will depend on how quickly that snow melts.

Moore said the weather over the next four to five weeks will greatly impact how the melt plays out.

Ideally, he said, there would be an extended high pressure system over the province, with warmer days, cool nights and no rainfall, so snow could melt slowly.

The City of Fredericton developed a playbook over the past year that details what actions to take at various water levels and lists the departments that will be affected, he said.

For example, when water levels reach or near 6.5 metres, the city knows it should start to place barricades.

"That playbook is going to enable us to … look at what we need to do to make things better for our residents and for ourselves as we move forward," Moore said.

How the snowpack in northern parts of the province melts will have a big impact on water levels during spring. (NB Power/Facebook)

The city is inviting residents of neighbourhoods in Ward 6, which includes Devon, South Devon, Barkers Point and Lower St. Mary's, to a meeting on flood response and mitigation on March 19 at the Corbett Avenue Wesleyan Church from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Moore said people who live in low-lying areas that typically flood should start planning now for where they will go if water levels become unsafe.

It's also important to include any pets in your evacuation plans, Moore said, since this seemed to be an issue last year. People didn't want to evacuate their homes because they didn't know what to do with their pets.

Moore said the snow-depth analysis from Environment Canada and the New Brunswick EMO will come out the first week of April.

This will provide more information on the moisture content of snow and give a clearer picture of how much water will actually end up in the St. John River this spring.