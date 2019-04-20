These are the latest water level numbers for the long weekend
The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization is warning people in flood-prone areas to be ready to evacuate.
These are the latest numbers on where and when the St. John River will flood over the next few days
The St. John River is expected to reach flood stage in Jemseg on Saturday, followed by Maugerville and Fredericton on Sunday. Edmundston has already surpassed its flood stage.
Here's a list of some of the areas forecast to flood over the next four days.
