A Maugerville man has become the third guilty party in a break and enter case during one of the worst floods in New Brunswick history.

In Burton court Thursday, Judge Pierre Dubé found Travis Lloyd Hunt guilty of breaking into a Maugerville home surrounded by floodwater.

He and two others, Brandon Drew Hatchard of Perth-Andover and Chance Arthur Leslie of Middle Hainesville, were arrested after being found spinning in a whirlpool in the backwaters of Maugerville at around 6 a.m. on May 6.

Brandon Hatchard was also found guilty of break and enter and will be sentenced in December. (CBC News)

"What would three individuals be doing in floodwater at that time of day? The only reasonable conclusion I can come by is that Mr. Hunt along with two of his colleagues did in fact break into [Markus Harvey's] home," the judge said.

Dubé said he found it difficult to believe that three men would be canoeing in floodwater at 5 a.m. for fun, or for any other reason than to attempt to loot.

During that week in May, the Maugerville area was evacuated after the St. John River broke its banks. Harvey decided to stay back after his family left because he said he wanted to protect his home and feed his neighbour's animals.

Chance Arthur Leslie pleaded guilty to break and enter and was sentenced to 15 months in jail. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Nothing was stolen from Harvey's home as he chased off the men, but cabinet doors were left open and medicine bottles, that turned out to be empty, were moved around.

Leslie pleaded guilty and was handed a 15-month jail sentence in September, and Hatchard was found guilty last week after a two-day trial for the same crime.

'This is exceptionally sweet'

After Wednesday's verdict, Harvey said the community feels vindicated.

"This is exceptionally sweet, this guilty verdict, and when it comes time for sentencing that one is going to be circled on the calendar a couple of times," Harvey said.

"I imagine there would be a few of us here for that one because the entire community has been exceptionally unhappy with what this individual has done."

Dubé found Hunt not guilty of stealing his grandfather's canoe, since his grandfather testified he would have given him permission to take it.

Hunt's sentence will be delivered on the afternoon of Dec. 13 and he will remain in custody until then. Hatchard will be sentenced by Judge David Walker in Fredericton on Dec. 18.