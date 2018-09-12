Judge gives flood 'vulture' 15-month jail sentence

Describing people who would prey on flood victims as "vultures" and evil, a provincial court judge sentenced a Middle Hainesville man on Wednesday to 15 months in jail for a break-in during one of the worst floods in New Brunswick history.

Chance Arthur Leslie, 25, was charged after a break and enter that took place around 5:30 a.m. on May 6 in Maugerville, east of Fredericton.

Leslie will be credited with time served but will also spend two years on probation when he gets out of jail and is not to have contact with the owner of the house that was targeted or with the other men accused in the break-in.

Leslie, who has been in custody since his arrest, was also sentenced to 30 days in jail for breaching his probation, which will be served concurrently.

​

Leslie, Travis Hunt, 29, of Maugerville and Brandon Hatchard, 29, of Perth-Andover, were arrested it was alleged the group broke into the home of Markus Harvey while his home was surrounded by floodwaters from the St. John River.

Hatchard and Hunt pleaded not guilty and awaiting verdicts after their trials.

The court heard Leslie was in a stolen canoe and used it to gain access to the house, but he fled after waking Harvey, who was home alone without electricity.

​

Leslie pleaded guilty to the charge after previously maintaining his innocence. He insisted he stayed in the canoe and did not enter the house.

On Wednesday, he stood in Burton court, with a faint goatee and wearing orange pants and a blue hoodie, to accept his sentence.

Case details

During an overview of the case, the court heard that after Harvey contacted police, conservation officers patrolling the flooded area by boat located three men in a canoe.

The men had been caught in an eddy, a small whirlpool caused by fast-moving waters.

The three men were rescued from a "dangerous situation," Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston told the court.

A pair of folding bolt-cutters, a can of bear spray, two flashlights, gloves, empty bags, a camouflage balaclava and a scarf were found in the canoe.

Inside the Harvey house, several cupboards had been opened and bottle of medication had been taken out of a cabinet. Nothing was reported stolen.

Homeowner Markus Harvey says he snapped this photo of three people who broke into his home fleeing in a canoe. (Submitted: Markus Harvey)

Judge Kenneth Oliver had stern words for Leslie.

"He is part of a sad element of society prepared to steal and rummage through the property of what he thought was an absent victim," Oliver said as he delivered the sentence.

"Unfortunately, there are evil people out there that are aware that flood victims are easy pickings and they prey on vulnerable people like vultures."

Oliver's voice became elevated as he read his decision while Leslie watched the judge, handcuffed and twiddling his thumbs.

​

"Mr. Leslie tried to exploit the situation to his own benefit," Oliver said.

"It appears that he believes that flood-damaged properties equals, 'You can help yourself and do whatever you'd like.'"

Brent Dickenson, Leslie's lawyer, said his client was remorseful and took full responsibility for his crimes.

​

Dickenson said Leslie had been suffering through a rough patch in his life.

He has a Grade 9 education, has been fighting a dependency on crystal meth, and had recently fallen in with a bad crowd.

He said Leslie had recently broken up with his common-law wife, who is expecting their child in November.

Dickenson argued for a lesser sentence of six months. The Crown called for sentence of 18 to 20 months.

Oliver noted that Leslie had some previous convictions, and his statements of remorse and responsibility were almost identical to statements he made before receiving jail time in those instances.

Victim reaction

Markus Harvey was in court Wednesday for the sentencing of Chance Arthur Leslie of Middle Hainesville, a community west of Fredericton. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Markus Harvey, who was in court when Leslie was sentenced, said he felt the punishment was fair.

"This was, no doubt about it, a very terrible and heinous crime perpetrated against myself and the community," said Harvey, who mused that jail time can only help some people so much.

"The sentence is appropriate, but I don't know how much good it's going to do in the long run."