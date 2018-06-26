Flood debris pickups to end, damage reporting deadline looms

Cleanup efforts are winding down after this year's severe flooding along the St. John River.

The New Brunswick government will end its flood debris pickup service over the next two weeks.

Pickups in the Sussex, Kingston, Hampton and Saint John areas will end this Friday and in the Grand Lake and Greater Fredericton areas next Friday, July 6.

Residents will be able to drop off flood debris at landfills free of charge until the end of July.

Friday also marks the last day to report flood damage to Service New Brunswick.

Reaching everyone

Ryan Donaghy, the acting assistant deputy minister of local government, said crews have been busy making sure everyone who needs a debris pickup gets one.

"We will have reached everyone in the affected area at least once," said Donaghy.

For the remaining pickups, the province will focus on areas with vacation properties, such as Grand Lake and the Kingston Peninsula.

Donaghy said that even though regular debris pickups will end soon, flooded areas won't be abandoned.

"We do know that there will be other community cleanups, especially in cottage country, where people aren't at their property every day," Donaghy said.



"If we're made aware there's a community cleanup, or the like, we'll be responding to those … as the summer goes along."

'Unprecedented' debris

Donaghy said the province has collected 5,700 tonnes of flood debris during pickups and from drop-offs at landfills.

"We always say that it was unprecedented, but there was nothing like actually being there," said Donaghy.

"The amount of devastation, the amount of debris, it's been quite an effort."