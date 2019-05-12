Community centre hosts buffet, offers break for people cleaning up after flood

Anne Smith and her husband, Dennis, were not expecting to spend so much time recovering from flooding when they bought their lakeside cottage in 2017.

"We got our first flood in 2018, and our second in 2019," Anne Smith told people at a Douglas Harbour Community Centre, near Grand Lake. "Welcome to the lake!"

The community centre hosted a weekend buffet for people cleaning up. It was to raise spirits and to give people a break.

On Sunday, Grand Lake and Maquapit Lake residents compared flood stories, commiserated and socialized.

People are dealing with the aftermath of the 2019 flood which lasted around two weeks.

People came to the Douglas Harbour Community Centre Sunday to share a meal and take a break from flood cleanup. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Over chicken wings, salads and a cake decorated for Mother's Day, the Smiths spoke about planning to raise their cottage after it got inundated two years in a row.

Anne Smith said while it's been a difficult year, the community centre has been an essential support.

"It's quite striking here how good people are," she said. "People have been very kind and very helpful — during the flood, after the flood."

The centre is not just a place to find a meal on the weekend, said board member Patsy Tuckey. During the worst of this year's flooding, it was a place to come to get hot water, use the washroom and charge phones.

Anne Smith says the community has been a huge help when dealing with this spring's flooding. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Tuckey said while it was under unfortunate circumstances, the centre is glad to be there for people.

"This is the least we can do to help them out during a time that's very difficult."

The community centre in Douglas Harbour is located next door to the fire station, which has a generator. In colder winter months, the centre is an unofficial warming station for people if they lose power.

The Grand Lake area has many cottages and seasonal residents, but Tuckey said there are also year-round residents, some who work and some retirees.

On Saturday, around 60 people showed up to share a meal.

"It's the most important thing, the community support. The fact that you feel welcomed, important, part of something," Anne Smith said.

"And maybe next year if we don't need the help and somebody else does we'll be able to pay it forward."