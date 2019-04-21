These are the latest road closures and St. John River water levels

Water levels around Fredericton will peak Monday and then recede over the next few days, but water levels are still rising further south.

In Grand Lake, Oak Point, Quispamsis-Saint John, Jemseg, and Sheffield and Lakeville Corner water levels will continue to surge past flood stage throughout the week.

Here's a look at your the flood forecast for this week.

Road closures in Fredericton

Fifty-five roads and bridges are also impacted by the flooding, according to the Department of Transportation. Here's a list of some of the roads that are closed or partially closed as a result of the flooding.

Saint Anne's Point Drive

Gerome Street

Waasis Farm Road

Rusagonis Road

Smith Road

Meritt Smith Road

Deerwood Drive

Tripp Settlement Road

Ferry Road

Kenneth Road

Brunswick Street

Devonshire Drive

Cityview Avenue

Burpee Street

Union Street

Watters Drive

Corbett Avenue

Hachey Avenue

Carman Avenue

Colwell Drive

Sumac Street

Winslow Street

Alexandra Street

Barker Street

Station Road

Riverside Drive

Lincoln Road

Bourque Lane

Regan Street

McFadzen Lane

Alderwood Drive

Timber Lane

McMinniman Court

Hossack Street

Jarvis Street

River Street

Church Street

University Avenue

Craft Cove Road

Vandy Brook

Fish Hatchery Road

Duplissea Road

Waterville Road

Road closures in Edmundston

Back Lake Road

Tinker Road

Road closures in Miramichi

Back Road

South Barnaby River Road

Road closures in Moncton

Steeves and Bannister Road

St-Charles North Road

Stevenson Road

Road closures in Bathurst

Mathilda Road

Road closures in Saint John