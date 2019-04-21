These are the latest road closures and St. John River water levels
Water levels around Fredericton will peak Monday and then recede over the next few days, but water levels are still rising further south.
In Grand Lake, Oak Point, Quispamsis-Saint John, Jemseg, and Sheffield and Lakeville Corner water levels will continue to surge past flood stage throughout the week.
Here's a look at your the flood forecast for this week.
Road closures in Fredericton
Fifty-five roads and bridges are also impacted by the flooding, according to the Department of Transportation. Here's a list of some of the roads that are closed or partially closed as a result of the flooding.
- Saint Anne's Point Drive
- Gerome Street
- Waasis Farm Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Smith Road
- Meritt Smith Road
- Deerwood Drive
- Tripp Settlement Road
- Ferry Road
- Kenneth Road
- Brunswick Street
- Devonshire Drive
- Cityview Avenue
- Burpee Street
- Union Street
- Watters Drive
- Corbett Avenue
- Hachey Avenue
- Carman Avenue
- Colwell Drive
- Sumac Street
- Winslow Street
- Alexandra Street
- Barker Street
- Station Road
- Riverside Drive
- Lincoln Road
- Bourque Lane
- Regan Street
- McFadzen Lane
- Alderwood Drive
- Timber Lane
- McMinniman Court
- Hossack Street
- Jarvis Street
- River Street
- Church Street
- University Avenue
- Craft Cove Road
- Vandy Brook
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Duplissea Road
- Waterville Road
Road closures in Edmundston
- Back Lake Road
- Tinker Road
Road closures in Miramichi
- Back Road
- South Barnaby River Road
Road closures in Moncton
- Steeves and Bannister Road
- St-Charles North Road
- Stevenson Road
Road closures in Bathurst
- Mathilda Road
Road closures in Saint John
- Elms Road
- Darlings Island Road
- Browns Cove Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
- Ganong Road
