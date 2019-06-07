Quebec flight school plane crashes in northwestern New Brunswick

A small plane from Quebec carrying a single aviation student crashed in northwestern New Brunswick on Friday, according to the flight school.

The plane belongs to the MH Aviation School in Rivière-du-Loup and was piloted by a student in the school's professional course, said owner Martin Hivon.

He told Radio-Canada it was a planned and supervised flight that was destined for the Grand Falls Airport.

"The pilot was rushed to the hospital, but he is aware, he speaks, he came out of there himself," Hivon said, speaking French.

Martin Hivon, owner of MH Aviation School in Rivière-du-Loup, said the plane was destined for the Grand Falls Airport. (Patrick Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

"I do not have an official health check, except what I hear people from the hospital, it reassures me a lot."

Hivon said he's not sure what caused the crash, but he confirmed the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating.