Flash flooding, power outages, school closures hit NB

Thursday night's heavy rain and high winds have caused flash flooding and power outages in some communities across the province.

Several dozen houses were evacuated in riverfront areas of Sussex around 1 a.m. The Canadian Red Cross placed 17 people in emergency lodging at area hotels.

The town's emergency control group opened an emergency shelter at Kingswood University late last night. The shelter was released early this morning.

A report on the Sussex town website from this morning says water levels reached their peak last night and are trending downward.

In Moncton, eight people were forced to flee an apartment building after powerful winds tore away part of the roof. The Canadian Red Cross has provided emergency lodging and meals for several days. There were no injuries reported form the roof damage.

Almost 6,000 NB Power customers are without power as of 6 a.m. Friday morning, most in the Kennebecasis Valley Fundy, Central York Sunbury and Kings/Queens regions.

In the Anglophone South School District, schools are closed Friday in Apohaqui, Norton, and Sussex Corner.

Elsewhere in the district all buses are running on a one-hour delay.

Schools are also closed across the Anglophone North and Francophone Northeast school districts.

In Anglophone West, schools are closed in Zones 5 through 9. That includes the Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown area, the Greater Fredericton area - including New Maryland, Keswick Ridge and Nashwaak Valley, Lincoln, Oromocto, Burton, Geary, and Fredericton Junction, Chipman and Minto and Gagetown and Cambridge Narrows.

In Francophone South, schools are closed in Baie-Ste-Anne, Fredericton, Miramichi, Oromocto, Richibucto, Rogersville, and St-Louis-de-Kent.

On the highways, the transportation department is reporting conditions are much improved across the south.

The no-travel advisory has finally been lifted on the Trans Canada between the Grand Lake area and Moncton.

Most highways are bare wet, with some icy and slushy patches.

In the north, parts of Route 2 and Route 11 are snow covered or snow packed, with ice and slush.

Miramichi city police urged people to stay off city streets last night because of "extreme flooding."