Flash flooding forces 38 people out of their homes in Sussex

At least 38 people are out of their homes in Sussex after heavy rains caused serious flash flooding on Thursday night in the southern New Brunswick town.

Water levels peaked at 19.75 metres above sea level at 2:40 a.m. this morning. Rainfall ended shortly after midnight and water levels are currently receding.

Several dozen houses were evacuated in riverfront areas of Sussex around 1 a.m.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne said town firefighters had to return to get some people on Thursday night because those residents did not leave earlier when they had the opportunity.

"It does make it difficult when people think they should stay in their home and then make a decision that they have to leave," Thorne said.

The town's emergency control group opened a shelter at Kingswood University on Thursday night. The shelter was closed on Friday morning.

Thorne said there are about eight roads still closed in Sussex and asked people to respect the street barricades.

He said driving on a flooded street creates wakes that can cause further damage to homes and property and it affects how much water gets into a home.

"I was amazed [at 2 a.m. on Friday] the amount of traffic we had on the streets," Thorne said.

Thorne said clogged gutters contributed to pooling in low-lying areas, even though crews have been working the past 24 hours to clear as many as they could.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne says about eight roads are still closed on Friday. (CBC)

"Just like most places In the Maritimes and New Brunswick we were absolutely saturated with water," he said.

Thorne said he was happy with the work of the town's emergency control group and community partners who assisted with evacuations and cleanup throughout the night.

"We have a lot of great people working hard and I'm grateful for that."

Atlantic Canadian Red Cross spokesperson Dan Bedell said a team will be deployed to Sussex today to assist affected residents.

In Moncton, eight people were forced to flee an apartment building after powerful winds tore away part of the roof. The Canadian Red Cross has provided emergency lodging and meals for several days. There were no injuries reported from the roof damage.