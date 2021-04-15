Fishing closed on sections of Miramichi, Restigouche and Nepisiguit river systems

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced the closure of fishing on most of the Miramichi, Restigouche and Nepisiguit river systems because of recent hot weather.

29 salmon pools on the Miramichi river system will be closed to recreational anglers until further notice.

The Nepisiguit River from the Highway 11 Bridge at Bathurst upstream to Nepisiguit Falls dam will only be open for five hours in the morning, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

The Restigouche river system at Morrissey Rock upstream to the junction with Kedgwick River will have the same five hour limit daily, closing at 11 a.m.

Water temperatures were higher than 20 C for more than two consecutive nights this week, which forced a temporary ban on fishing in the pools, said Robyn McCallum, president of the Miramichi Salmon Association.

Salmon thrive in cool temperatures, she said, so they will gather in smaller pockets of cold water in hot weather, where they are particularly vulnerable to fishing activities.

"This is because when salmon face really high water temperatures, they become stressed out and so we want to protect cold water areas or refuge."

While closures and re-openings are frequent in the summer months, McCallum said 2022 has been a better year.

"Last summer, there were many more closures than we're experiencing this year. We've been pretty fortunate with cooler temperatures and high water volume that these closures have been much less frequent."

Alex Swartman, a recreational angler and YouTuber, often goes to the Miramichi River to fish and film videos for his channel.

"I can't do the thing that I love the most, which is fly fish for Atlantic salmon, but I want to see as much protection for the fish as possible."

Alex Swartman, an avid salmon angler goes to the Miramichi River every weekend to fish, but doesn't mind river closures because he wants Atlantic salmon to thrive in New Brunswick. (Submitted by Alex Swartman)

Although he won't be able to fish, he still goes to the river for hiking and camping during closures.

"The DFO only has so many conservation officers so they need the public and the recreational fishermen to help out as well to keep an eye on the river."

McCallum said rain in the forecast might bring water temperatures down.

"So there's potential for cold water pools to reopen again later this week. But we'll have to wait until we see those temperatures and follow protocol," said McCallum.

Restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve, according to the notice from DFO.

