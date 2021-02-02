3 men rescued after 'floating away' while fishing in Dalhousie Junction

Firefighters rescued three men who became stranded while fishing from a shanty on the Restigouche River on Monday night.

RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick were on the scene at Dalhousie Junction, and the Charlo Fire Department brought its rescue boat.

Charlo Chief Gaetan Sivret said his team received a call from the Campbellton Fire Department at about 8:20 p.m. He said a change in the tide broke the ice the fishermen were on.

"They were floating away," he said.

Eight people were involved in the rescue operation, which took about an hour to complete. No one was injured.

Sivret said he was happy the operation was successful but people need to be careful when they fish on ice. This year, the river isn't as frozen as in previous years, which is dangerous.

He said his team received another call about an ice shanty floating on the ice on Chaleur Bay on Jan. 29. Luckily, he said, no one was with it.

"This year is very special."