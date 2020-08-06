Support program may not be enough, says Grand Manan Fishermen's Association

On Wednesday the federal government announced a $469-million program to help fish harvesters deal with financial burdens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Grand Manan Fishermen's Association worries it won't be enough.

Melanie Sonnenberg told Information Morning Saint John the program leaves out new fishermen and that's concerning.

"They're our future, and we have to have some recognition, some special programming or something that we can plug them into to make sure they're looked after so when we come out of this we'll have a fishing industry that is every bit as robust as it was."

The fish harvesters benefit covers 75 per cent of income losses over 25 per cent for the 2020 tax year, compared to 2018 or 2019. The maximum benefit is $10,164.

The fish harvester grant provides support of up to $10,000 dollars to self-employed fish harvesters with a valid 2020 commercial fishing license. The grant amount depends on revenue in 2018 or 2019.

Sonnenberg said new fishermen don't have the financial history available to make them eligible for the programs.

"If you didn't have any revenue because you just bought this last year some time, you can start comparing month by month and those things are the things that we have to address."

She said her industry started feeling impacts even before COVID-19 came to Canada. She said shutdowns in China meant they were unable to sell lobster to the country.

"There's been a whole mixed bag of things that have sort of brought us to the perfect storm."

The application period for the program is from Aug. 24 to Sept. 21 and that makes for other challenges.

She said with this being the fishing season, people may be unable to or have a very short application window because of multi-day fishing trips and time spent on the water.

"We've been told you'd be able to appoint somebody to your application but how that works remains to be seen so there is concern about that. We are going to be pushing a little bit on the application period they've offered."

Fishermen in the province have been trying to sell more product locally but it's not making up for the losses.

"Sometimes in more rural communities, the products leave the community fairly quickly so it has given people a chance to taste what we have to offer and I think that's been a plus but it's not enough of an uptake to look after the kind of market conditions we're used to."