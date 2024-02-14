Fisherman 'appalled' owner allowed boat to sink on St. John River

Cape Breton lobster fisherman Joe Barrie has had a couple boats freeze into the ice.

It can happen, he said.

"It's not a big deal," said Barrie by phone from North Sydney.

"It's not embarrassing because everybody goes through it down here with a frozen boat," he said.

While having it freeze might not be an embarrassment, letting it sink certainly is.

A photo taken Wednesday of the Not a Starship, frozen into the ice on the St. John River near Browns Flat. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"If that situation had been here in Cape Breton, somebody would have took it upon themselves to go out and deal with it."

Barrie said he's been following the story and is both fascinated and appalled by the 13-metre sailboat frozen into the ice on the St. John River.

Where others may have only seen one inevitable end to the story, Barrie said there were plenty of options to save the boat — and even now, with it sitting encased in ice to the top of the cabin, he said it can be salvaged.

WATCH | 'A boat here is equivalent to a family member': ‘It happens every year here,’ says fisherman about scuttled N.B. sailboat Duration 0:50 Cape Breton fisherman Joe Barrie says the ice-bound vessel is no big deal but someone should have stepped in to help before it started to sink.

While he has no formal training or professional experience, he's removed a boat or two — several, in fact — from the ice.

Two were his own, including a 30-foot Bayliner, and the others belonged to his buddies.

Through experience, he said it's not tough to free a frozen vessel.

In the case of the Not a Starship near Browns Flat, it's a little more complicated because it's partially submerged, but Barrie said it's still doable.

The first — and trickiest — step is to raise the boat far enough out of the water to pump it out. As long as the ice is solid enough, he said he'd erect staging over top of the boat and attach electric winches to lift it just enough to get the rails out of the water. He said even a half-centimetre clearance above the water level would be enough to pump it out.

The Not a Starship in better days, although still surrounded by ice. This photo was taken on Jan. 9. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Lifting a boat isn't as difficult as it sounds, Barrie said.

"It's not that heavy while it's in the water."

He said only the surface ice is frozen, so the water in the interior can still be pumped out.

Once the boat is floating above the surface, with more water being pumped out than is pouring in, the next step is to get it to shore.

In Cape Breton, Barrie said he and his buddies would use a chainsaw to cut a path through the ice. In their case, it was usually to open water, but in the case of the Not a Starship, that's not an option since open water is far too many kilometres away.

Sailboat owner Jordan Tatton confidently said in January that his boat would not sink. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Barrie said it's not difficult for a couple of guys to pull the boat along with ropes through the channel once it's open.

Once at the shore, he said the boat could just be blocked up on shore or set on its side on old tires.

"At least it can't sink to the bottom then."

Barrie just doesn't understand why no attempt was made to remove the boat before it started sinking. That's why he reached out to share his frozen-boat experiences.

"Down here, we won't let a boat go like that. A boat here is equivalent to a family member. Basically, you do not let your boat go to that if you can help it."

Still no official response

Officials with Transport Canada and the Coast Guard were aware of community concerns about the boat for months and nothing was done.

On Tuesday, both were asked about the sinking, but so far, neither has provided a response. On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson with the coast guard apologized for the delay in responding and said, "Our program folks needed to discuss with Transport Canada."

She said a response "is moving through the system" and she expected to have it ready on Thursday.

Owner 'grateful' wasn't on board

When reached by email, boat owner Jordan Tatton declined an interview, but wrote, "Hopefully it isn't the end.

"I will wait until recovery is complete before spending too much time speculating as to why there was water ingress and why the bilge pump couldn't keep up."

Tatton said he would share the information once he knows more.

"For now, I'm grateful that I was not sleeping onboard as planned Monday night."

Residents first noticed the sailboat sitting concerningly low in the water on Tuesday morning and by the afternoon, its deck and most of the cabin was below water level, which is where it seems to have remained until at least Wednesday afternoon.