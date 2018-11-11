'A deeper understanding': Fredericton teen heads to Belgium for Remembrance Day

Pascal Morimanno has always found it difficult to relate to Canadians who have fought in the First World War — but that doesn't mean he's not going to try.

The Fredericton teen is one of four students across Canada chosen to visit Belgium to participate in the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

"Being able to go there and represent Canada's youth, youth that might've served, people my age — even younger — it means a lot to me," said the 16-year-old.

Morimanno took part in Encounters with Canada, a week-long forum designed for teens across Canada to learn about their country in Ottawa. It's where he heard about the chance to visit Belgium on Remembrance Day.

He then decided to apply for the trip put on by the program.

Digging up the past

He created a family tree of his military family history to showcase his link to the past. He did this with the help of his father and grandfather, who is a military historian.

From there, he found out he had 26 relatives that have served or are serving right now.

History is all about learning from our mistakes and making sure it doesn't happen again. -Pascal Morimanno

"It goes from the First World War, through to the [Second World War] all the way to the present," he said. "I've had cousins, uncles, great grandfathers … nurses, a monk that served."

One relative in particular hits closer to home for the local teen.

After turning 19, Morimanno's great grandfather, Owen Anthony Davey, participated in the last 100 days of the war for Britain.

Afterwards, he immigrated to Canada.

"I'm looking forward to going to Belgium and maybe walking where he might've walked one day," Morimanno said.

Pascal Morimanno is going to Belgium to participate in the 100th anniversary of the First World War. The 16-year-old student is one of four young people from across Canada chosen to attend the event. He spoke to the CBC's Shaun Waters. 8:45

The project won him the trip abroad, where he's also looking forward to learning the history of what went on in Belgium and how people were impacted afterward.

"History is all about learning from our mistakes and making sure it doesn't happen again," he said.

"They fought for freedom and what they believed was good."

Although it was 100 years ago, Morimanno thinks about the war often and wants others to do the same — more than once a year.

"I don't know where the courage comes from and that's why I have so much admiration for those people," he said.

"They gave up their life, their families, everything for their country."

Remembering those who fought

The local teen, whose favourite subject is history, feels this weekend will be an experience of a lifetime and he's looking forward to having a chance to remember those who fought in the first and second world wars in Belgium.

"I'm really looking forward to being there and being able to thank all the people that have served for us."

Once he returns home to Fredericton, Morimanno is also hoping to talk to people about his experiences and what Remembrance Day is all about.

"I'm going to have a deeper understanding of what it really means to remember and remember the people who made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.