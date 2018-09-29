From one runner to another: female runners share tips on how to go the distance

Just a few months ago, Geneviè​​ve Lalonde, a long-distance runner who competed in the Olympics in Rio in 2016, was thinking about a way to help give back to the sport and share her experiences with younger competitors.

She came up with the idea of hosting a Women's Running Summit, and the event became a reality this weekend in her hometown of Moncton.

"We're talking about mentors, mental health, physical health," she said. "Just having a great day," said Lalonde.

About 38 women aged 13 and up registered for the event, where they laced up their running shoes for a fun run, and listened to discussions about running and health.

Geneviève Lalonde even autographed a few running hats while at the summit. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Amelie Rondeau, is one of the women who attended. She was thrilled to have the chance to listen to Lalonde and the other runners share their advice and stories.

"It's such an inspiration for us women to know that we have such strong models in Atlantic [Canada] and that they took the time to speak to the women community and to reach out to young women or girls," she said.

Amelie Rondeau is one of more than 35 women and girls who attended a running summit in Moncton. (Radio-Canada)

Shelley Doucet is another one of the panelists who took the time to speak at the summit. She's a marathon runner as well as a professor of nursing from Quispamsis, N.B., and she approached the discussion from that perspective.

She wants to make sure women of all ages stay active safely so they don't burn out and give up on sports.

"There is a tendency to overtrain or to maybe to not nourish yourself as well as you should," said Doucet.

Geneviève Lalonde, Shelley Doucet, and Patty Blanchard were the three panelists for the open discussion and presentation portion of the Women's Running Summit. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

And for fellow speaker Patty Blanchard, another competitive marathon runner, the summit was a chance to share the sheer joy of running.

"I just want for them to continue to love the sport," she said.

Blanchard said it's important for women to come together and discuss things like injuries, strategies, coping mechanisms, and healthy living.

"Sometimes encouraging women to find what they need to support their running so they can have a balanced body."

Amélie Cormier is a runner who travelled from Caraquet to take part. Like Rondeau, she was thrilled to listen to the women share their personal experiences.

Amélie Cormier was one of the women who attended the Women's Running Summit on Saturday. She said her favourite part was listening to personal stories and getting advice about preparing mentally for competitions. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

"Just to share our love for the sport," she said. "It's rare that you get to see so many women who love the sport as much as you do."