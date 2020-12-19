First New Brunswickers receive COVID-19 vaccines
84-year-old Pauline Gauvin first person in province to receive vaccine
The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New Brunswick was administered to a long-term care home resident at the Miramichi Regional Hospital this morning.
Pauline Gauvin, an 84-year-old Miramichi resident, received one of 1,950 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses expected to be distributed to people in the province.
Gauvin said getting the shot was a piece of cake.
"I'm used to getting needles," said Gauvin after getting the first shot.
Everyone getting this first shipment of the vaccine is from a high priority group, which includes long-term care residents and staff, health care workers and seniors 85 or older.
On Friday, Health Minister Dorthy Shephard said a lot of planning has gone into this weekend's clinics.
"We're fully booked, everything's in place," said Shephard.
"So we're looking forward to a smooth weekend, and we'll get those reports when it's all done."
The province says more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are on the way, with 3,900 scheduled to arrive next week, 3,900 on the week of Jan. 4 and "regular deliveries" starting during the week of Jan. 11.
With files from Alexandre Silberman
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.