First New Brunswickers receive COVID-19 vaccines

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New Brunswick was administered to a long-term care home resident at the Miramichi Regional Hospital this morning.

Pauline Gauvin, an 84-year-old Miramichi resident, received one of 1,950 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses expected to be distributed to people in the province.

Gauvin said getting the shot was a piece of cake.

"I'm used to getting needles," said Gauvin after getting the first shot.

Everyone getting this first shipment of the vaccine is from a high priority group, which includes long-term care residents and staff, health care workers and seniors 85 or older.

On Friday, Health Minister Dorthy Shephard said a lot of planning has gone into this weekend's clinics.

"We're fully booked, everything's in place," said Shephard.

"So we're looking forward to a smooth weekend, and we'll get those reports when it's all done."

The province says more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are on the way, with 3,900 scheduled to arrive next week, 3,900 on the week of Jan. 4 and "regular deliveries" starting during the week of Jan. 11.