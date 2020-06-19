First Nations chiefs set to meet with Blaine Higgs again to discuss systemic racism

First Nations chiefs in New Brunswick are set to meet with Premier Blaine Higgs again on Thursday to discuss systemic racism in the province's justice system and to push for structural change.

"I want them to listen," Chief Bill Ward of Metepenagiag First Nation said Wednesday. "I'm hoping that they're going to come in here with an open mind and listen and be willing to actually work with us.

Ward said the chiefs are looking for changes in the approach of law enforcement in First Nations communities and throughout the province, change in police training and standards, increased Indigenous involvement in police oversight and more Indigenous involvement in independent investigations into police shootings and other serious incidents.

Ward said his community is still hurting from the fatal shooting of Rodney Levi last month by police and still wary of police officers.

"The people are still saddened and angry and still uncomfortable with the police, RCMP, so we need to move forward in a different direction," Ward said. "We are supposed to be our own nations, right. We should be able to police ourselves as our own nation and not rely on the RCMP, so I think a lot of the community feels that way."

“We still want an answer on the inquiry into systemic racism in the police and justice system, for sure, in the province,” said Chief Bill Ward of Metepenagiag First Nation. (Logan Perley/CBC)

Chiefs of the Mi'kmaq and Wolastoqey nations met with Higgs and his cabinet ministers on June 17, after Levi and Chantel Moore, another Indigenous community member, were killed by police in separate incidents.

The 15 chiefs who were a part of the initial meeting called for an independent inquiry into systemic racism in New Brunswick's justice system and policing.

Minister of Aboriginal Affairs Jake Stewart called the meeting a "stepping stone" and "positive first step," but the chiefs had a different reaction.

Immediately following the meeting, the Wolastoqey chiefs said in a statement that they "were very disappointed with Higgs's response" to the call for an inquiry.

Higgs has argued an inquiry would just produce more recommendations and delay change, when there are outstanding recommendations to be taken up from earlier reports.

At the last meeting, Premier Higgs suggested a task force that would focus on implementing recommendations from past inquiries. (CBC)

"You have 15 chiefs asking all the same thing and then the premier basically just saying no, flat out, and then trying to push forward with what he thinks that should be done by following up on some of these recommendations from other reports," said Ward.

"It was kind of more of the same where the province takes the stance where they believe they know better for us. They do what they feel should be done rather than what's being told to them by all the chiefs."

The premier proposed a task force that would implement recommendations from past inquiries such as those from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Final Report.

Ward said he believes that's not enough.

"I'm sure there would be recommendations that came out of that that would intersect, but again, two different topics," Ward said.

He said he believes there is a reason for reluctance on the part of the province to move forward with a full inquiry into systemic racism.

"I believe that there's some hesitation on that because if they ever do open that door and look into it, it's going to open a lot of people's eyes," Ward said. "There's going to be a lot of questions to be answered, for sure, on the government's side."

Jake Stewart, New Brunswick Minister responsible for Aboriginal Affairs, called the last meeting with the chiefs a "good first step." (Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press)

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Higgs said he wants meaningful and tangible results from these meetings.

"Let's just make it happen," he said. "I just want this to turn into a process where we keep it going and see results and say we're glad we got this done."

Ward said his community has begun talks with the RCMP to slowly work on changes on how they can approach calls to his community.

"Obviously, we want to have our own peacekeeping service in our community rather than rely on the RCMP for everything, but we need some commitments from different levels of government in order for us to do that effectively," Ward said.

"It seems as though the RCMP are very supportive of some of the things that we're proposing in my community and I'm hoping that they'll echo that with their meetings with [the province]."