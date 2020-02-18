Supreme Court dismisses N.B. government's attempt to appeal hunter's First Nations status

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld an Appeal Court of New Brunswick decision that found a Bathurst-area man was exercising his Aboriginal rights when he shot and killed a moose 12 years ago.

In a decision filed Thursday, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the government of New Brunswick's application for leave to appeal the decision, which was made last year in the case of Keith Boucher.

"For Mr. Boucher, it's, it's a vindication of what he's been saying all along," said Kate Gunn, a lawyer representing Boucher, who was charged after killing a moose in 2010.

In 2017, Boucher was found guilty in Bathurst provincial court of unlawfully possessing a moose carcass contrary to Section 58 of the New Brunswick Fish and Wildlife Act.

He was ordered to serve seven days in jail, and pay a $1,000 fine and $200 surcharge.

The charge stemmed from seven years earlier, when Boucher killed a moose for its meat and hide to be used as part of a traditional Mi'kmaq wedding for a friend.

Though Boucher doesn't have status under the federal Indian Act, he claimed community ties to Pabineau First Nation and First Nation ancestry through his great-great-great grandfather.

He filed an appeal of his summary conviction, and the appeal was dismissed in 2018.

In 2021, Boucher applied to the Appeal Court of New Brunswick, and in March of that year, Justices Kathleen Quigg, Bradley Green and Charles Leblond overturned the two lower court decisions, vacating the conviction and granting Boucher an acquittal of the charge.

In her reasoning, Quigg said she found Boucher's lawyers in the two earlier proceedings were ineffective in their representation.

She also said that based on evidence presented, Boucher proved he did, in fact, have First Nations ancestry and met the requirements of a test an earlier court ruling established for defining rights.

Gunn said the Supreme Court ruling is important for Boucher in more ways than just being able to hunt moose.

"It's about someone's identity as an Indigenous person and their relationship with both their traditional practices and culture, but also with the way Canadian law interacts with with those rights and practices.

"So I think for him, that's really important."

The New Brunswick government has not responded to a request for comment.