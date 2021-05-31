Outbreak declared at 7th First Nation community since Friday

Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary's First Nation, is the seventh first nation to have an outbreak of COVID-19 since Friday.

A notice posted by Chief Allan Polchies on Sunday says there are 13 COVID-19 cases in the community, and one band member is in hospital.

The notice says the cases are all connected, but the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team will still be in the community starting Monday to help with the response. The notice also asks people to limit contacts, avoid large gatherings, and maintain physical distancing.

"Chief and council ask that members be sympathetic and show compassion for anyone who may have contracted the virus," the statement says.

The other First Nations where outbreaks have been declared are as follows:

Welamukotuk (Oromocto First Nation): 15 cases, outbreak declared Nov. 12.

Woodstock First Nation: 16 cases, outbreak declared Nov. 12.

Metepenagiag (Red Bank First Nation): Two confirmed cases, outbreak declared Nov. 13.

Natoaganeg (Eel Ground First Nation): Four confirmed cases, outbreak declared Nov. 13.

Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church First Nation): Eight confirmed cases, outbreak declared Nov. 13.

Kingsclear First Nation: Six confirmed cases, outbreak declared Nov. 14.

On Sunday, the province announced 65 new cases of COVID-19 across six health regions.

The total number of active cases in the province is 534.

Twenty people are in hospital. Thirteen of those are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

Those in hospital include 12 in intensive care, nine of whom are unvaccinated. One person in intensive care is partially vaccinated.

Booster eligibility

Members of a first nation are eligible for a third dose of an mRNA vaccine if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine. Some communities have already been holding booster shot clinics and are working on vaccinating the remaining members of the community who haven't had both their doses.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the body that provides advice to the Public Health Agency of Canada, says Indigenous adults should be prioritized because they experience an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 and have limited health-care options.

Officials are asking people to answer their phone if it says "unknown caller" because it could be a contact tracing call.