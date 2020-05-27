Province issues first heat alerts — three weeks after snowfall warnings

Less than three weeks after some New Brunswickers found themselves shovelling snow in mid-May, the province has issued the first heat alerts of the season.

Alerts were issued for most parts of the province for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to tweets from the Department of Health.

"While I encourage New Brunswickers to get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures, it is important that we inform them of the risks of high heat so they can take appropriate health precautions when necessary," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release issued Wednesday.

She said it's particularly important for the elderly and those with medical conditions to follow precautions when heat advisories are in effect.

"We do see more hospital visits during that time if people don't take the proper care and follow the directions around staying cool as much as possible, and drinking lots of water, etc.," said Russell during a COVID-19 news briefing on Wednesday.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HARS2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HARS2020</a> LEVEL 1 is being issued for May 27-29 for Fredericton & Southern York County, Grand Falls & Victoria County, Grand Lake & Queens County, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, Miramichi & Area. <a href="https://t.co/1hFTFJWp9A">pic.twitter.com/1hFTFJWp9A</a> —@NBHealth

The province's heat alert system has three warning levels — heat, high heat and extreme heat that are based on intensity, duration and nighttime exposure. The warning issued on Tuesday were for the first level.

The press release from the province urges people to:

Drink plenty of cool fluids, especially water, before feeling thirsty

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing

Avoid exposure to the sun

Plan outdoor activities around cooler parts of the day, while still respecting physical distancing

Never leave someone or a pet inside a parked car

Spend a few hours in a cool place or find a shaded area

Splash cool water on your face and back of neck, or take cool showers or baths if overheated

Keep the sun out with curtains or blinds

Avoid using the stove for cooking a meal