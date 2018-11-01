First-ever 'dogbone' interchange coming to Moncton

The first "dogbone" interchange in New Brunswick is under construction in Moncton, and Department of Transportation officials say it's almost ready for motorists.

"We've done significant work," said Serge Gagnon, the department's executive director of engineering services.

The elongated structure, with roundabouts at either end, was created to widen Route 15 and Harrisville Boulevard into four lanes and to add lanes for cyclist and pedestrians.

Local traffic is increasing

In an interview with Information Morning Moncton, Gagnon said the improvements were needed because of an increase in traffic volume.

According to the Department of Transportation's website, the new roundabout will improve safety, traffic flow and will reduce conflict, queueing and delays.

Traffic will flow in both directions, with four lanes in the middle, and two lanes exiting and entering the roundabouts.

While the interchange isn't a full roundabout, Gagnon said the rules for entering a roundabout still apply. He said the interchange will require some adjustments.

"Slow down and keep going slow through the roundabout," he said.

Motorists should merge into the roundabout and not stop. Bike lanes have also been added to the new section of road and drivers will be required to yield to them as they would elsewhere.

Project slightly delayed

While the roundabout was partially opened on Saturday, meaning drivers can travel straight through, it will be another month before the entire dogbone interchange is open.

Gagnon said the project was slightly behind schedule, thanks to "tight" working conditions and bad weather.

"Right now, we're hoping to have everything completed by the end of November," he said.

The New Brunswick government committed $8.1 million toward the project and the federal government another $5.7 million.

- With files from Information Morning Moncton