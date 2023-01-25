Saint John man accused of killing brother's killer

A Saint John man faces a murder charge in the death of the man who admitted killing his brother in 2019 after a drug deal went awry.

Charles William Shatford, 47, was charged in court Wednesday with first-degree murder in last summer's death of Justin Breau.

Shatford was remanded to jail until Feb. 10.

Two other men, aged 50 and 24, were arrested Wednesday in connection with Breau's death, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force. The two, who were not named, are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Shortly after Breau's death on Aug. 17, police said three masked individuals had broken into his apartment and stabbed him. Police arrived at the Charles Street apartment within minutes, but the trio had already fled on foot.

Breau was pronounced dead in hospital.

Justin Breau in December 2020, minutes after being found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Mark Shatford. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

In 2020, Breau was charged with second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Charles Shatford's brother, Mark.

He was eventually found not guilty of the charge after claiming self-defence at trial.

The Crown alleged that Breau had gone to his drug dealer's house to rip him off on the night of Nov. 17, 2019.

While Breau admitted shooting Mark Shatford, he said he did so in self-defence after a drug deal went awry.

Breau testified that he thought Shatford was going to kill him. He said he happened upon a shotgun in the backseat of the vehicle he had borrowed, grabbed it and shot Shatford.