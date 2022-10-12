31-year-old charged with first-degree murder in death of Saint John man

A 31-year-old man will be back in court next month to get the date for a preliminary hearing on a charge of first-degree murder.

Zakkary Hyulett Reed is charged in Sunday's death of Alexander Bishop of 170 King St. East.

Reed, of no fixed address, made a brief court appearance on Monday, but the case was adjourned without his choosing how he wants to be tried.

Police said the victim was shot in an apartment on the 100-block of King Street East around 5:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived but was arrested during a traffic stop on Main Street in the north end at approximately 9:30 a.m. with the help of the force's Emergency Tactical Services, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

Reed is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 11.