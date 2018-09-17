RCMP identify human bones found in Dundee in July

Bones discovered outside a Dundee house are those of 54-year-old Brigitte Pelletier, RCMP said Monday afternoon.

Pelletier's spouse — Gilles Moreau, 56-year-old man from Dundee, N.B. — was charged with first-degree murder on July 31, before the bones were identified.

Police were called to Splude Street on July 28 to check on Pelletier. That's when the bones were found, according to RCMP Const. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

"We received a call from Pellier's family and they were concerned for her wellbeing," she said.

Rogers-Marsh said Moreau was arrested July 28, the same day police attended his residence.

Investigators found that the bones belonged to a human on Aug. 1 but could not confirm who they belonged to at the time.

Moreau appeared in court in August. He is accused of murdering Pelletier between June 10 and July 28.

He was greeted by an angry crowd outside Campbellton provincial court, where he previously appeared.

Moreau remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Campbellton Provincial Court on Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.