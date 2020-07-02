Moncton girl suffers burns during fireworks on Canada Day

Moncton firefighters were called to Joyce Avenue on Wednesday night because trees were allegedly on fire, but when they arrived, they were directed instead to a 12-year-old girl who had suffered "small burns" from fireworks.

The incident occurred in a residential area.

Charles LeBlanc, the division chief of investigation and prevention, said people need approval from him or the fire chief to set fireworks off within Moncton city limits.

No one was given permission to set off fireworks on Canada Day.

"Sometimes that's what happens when you have untrained, unsupervised fireworks," said LeBlanc. "They can be pretty dangerous."

He did not know how the girl was doing now but said her injuries were minor.

Trees did not catch fire during the incident. No other details were available.