Fires on the weekend force 13 people from 2 homes

Thirteen people, including an infant and seven other children, were forced from their homes by two separate fires in New Brunswick on the weekend.

The first fire, on Nicholas Denys Road in Saint-Laurent, north of Bathurst, was reported around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

An apartment building containing three units was heavily damaged in the fire, displacing seven people, including a baby and two children.

On Sunday afternoon, a fire displaced a grandmother, her son and his five children from their home on Rosendale Road in Waterville, north of Woodstock.

The house sustained extensive damage, and several vehicles were also destroyed in the blaze.

The children, who are between the ages of 11 and 18, are staying with their mother.

The Red Cross is offering assistance to people impacted by both fires. No one was injured in either fire.