Firefighters were still working Tuesday evening to extinguish a fire that broke out earlier in the day at the G. L. Wood Products sawmill in Haute-Aboujagane, in southeastern New Brunswick.

Shediac fire department Capt. Julien Boudreau said crews from Beaubassin, Cap-Pelé, Shediac, Dieppe and Memramcook responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Boudreau said there is significant damage to the sawmill, and about 50 per cent of the building has been destroyed.

RCMP say no one was hurt.

Anthony Azard, CEO of the Cap-Acadie Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that 40 employees work at the sawmill.

G. L. Wood Products primarily manufactures wood packaging products, such as food-grade wooden boxes, pallets and slats.

Route 933 near Haute Aboujagane is currently closed and police are diverting traffic from the area.