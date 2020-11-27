Saint John councillors ratify collective agreement with firefighters

Saint John councillors have ratified a tentative agreement between the city and the union representing its firefighters.

The vote to ratify the tentative agreement with Local 771 of the International Association of Fire Fighters passed unanimously during a special council meeting held on Monday night.

Mayor Donna Reardon thanked city staff for their work on the file.

"We'll see where it all goes and we look forward to the ratification by the membership," she said.

The previous collective agreement with city firefighters expired in December 2019.

Since then, the city has embarked on cutbacks within the fire department. This resulted in the elimination of 24 firefighter positions and the closure of Fire Station 8 in Millidgeville in the summer of 2020.

Before the vote was taken, Saint John city manager John Collin said negotiations began on Feb. 11, 2020, adding he was very pleased to announce that tentative agreement had been reached between the two parties last Tuesday.

"As we are currently in the ratification process and the union has not yet ratified the deal, it would be inappropriate to comment in any way, shape or form, or to provide any details on the tentative agreement at this time," Collin said.