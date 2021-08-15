Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after fire in Petit-Cap

Three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion Saturday evening after a seafood wholesale business that sells smoked herring caught fire in Petit-Cap, east of Moncton.

Black smoke filed the air after one of the smokehouses at Botsford Fisheries caught fire around 5 p.m., said Ferdinand Vautour, the deputy fire chief.

"It's gone, it all burned," he said early Sunday.

Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before putting it out around 11:30 p.m. Fire departments from Shediac, Port Elgin, Beaubassin-East also stepped in to help.

The fire was mostly contained to one smokehouse. Another also caught fire, but firefighters were able to put it out fairly quickly, Vautour said.

"It could have been a lot worse," he added.

The fire marshal is expected on scene Sunday.