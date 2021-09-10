Ceremony honours 7 Fredericton firefighters who died in line of duty — but there are many more

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, firefighters in Fredericton will also be mourning the loss of their own.

Since the mid-1800s, seven firefighters have died in the line of duty in Fredericton.

"That's the thing when you work in this business, you literally don't know what's going to happen," said David McKinley, assistant deputy chief of the Fredericton Fire Department.

The memorial will be held at the firefighter memorial site Saturday morning.

David McKinley, assistant deputy chief, and Steve Fraser, assistant deputy chief of operations of the Fredericton Fire Department, honour the seven firefighters who died in the line of duty at last year's memorial. (David McKinley/Submitted)

Helmets belonging to the seven firefighters will be on display and their names will be read aloud in front of the monument next to the Small Craft Aquatic Centre at the bottom of Smythe Street.

Who were they?

William Anderson was the first firefighter to die in the line of duty. The volunteer firefighter was just 20 when he died in 1865. A wall collapsed on top of him while he was responding to a call on York Street.

Another firefighters died in a truck rollover, and one perished in a flashover — that's when a room gets so hot, everything inside catches fire at the same time.

"Once a room flashes over, you've got seconds," McKinley said.

George Clynick was a volunteer firefighter. He died at the age of 46 in 1927 when he slipped and fell under a fire truck. (David McKinley/Submitted)

Two firefighters also died from heart attacks, which is common among fire crews.

"Your adrenaline pump is going in at 100 per cent. You're sucking as much air as possible … you're filthy and you're carrying weight that you never have to," he said.

Vince Porter was an acting captain with the Fredericton Fire Department when he died. He died in a fire truck accident in Oct., 1975. His partner never drove a fire truck after the incident. (David McKinley/Submitted)

McKinley used the example of a hose line filled with water, which can weigh about 300 pounds.

"It's very physically demanding work."

'Killed needlessly'

George Clynick, 46, was also a volunteer firefighter and veteran of the First World War. He died in 1927 after slipping under the open cab fire truck and was killed instantly.

McKinley said someone had pulled the fire alarm as a prank.

"He was killed needlessly."

Gerald (Gerry) Trecartin died from a flashover fire in 1975. He was 43 when he died. His son Rick was three at the time and is currently a firefighter with the Fredericton Fire Department. (David McKinley/Submitted)

The most recent firefighter death was in 2016.

Robert Berryman, who served as a firefighter for almost 35 years, died of occupational cancer. Close to 300 firefighters travelled to Fredericton for the funeral.

Capt. Ben Kerton died from a heart attack after responding to a fire call in January, 1976. He was 54. (David McKinley/Submitted)

Occupational cancers increase

With the increase in occupational diseases, McKinley said many more names should have been added to the list.

"There's no doubt in my mind."

But many times, those deaths aren't investigated by the province.

McKinley recalls another instance in the 1930s, where a firefighter died from internal injuries because he didn't go to the hospital after responding to a call and being injured.

Andrew Lipsett died from a heart attack while responding to a fire call in March, 1905. (David McKinley/Submitted)

The fire department tries to mitigate those dangers with equipment, training and standard operation procedures.

There have also been many close calls, with firefighters suffering burns and having to jump out of windows to escape a fire.

Robert Berryman, a former firefighter with the Fredericton Fire Department, died from occupational cancer in 2016. (David McKinley/Submitted)

"I literally don't know what's going to happen tonight and every firefighter knows that," McKinley said.

A tribute to New York City firefighters

The Fredericton Fire Department will also be paying homage to the 343 firefighters who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11. The ceremony is a tradition that started about 15 years ago.

The firefighter ceremonies are usually hosted with the Moncton and Saint John Fire Departments every year.

About 200 firefighters will typically join in a parade in honour of the lives lost. But because of COVID-19, Moncton and Saint John will not be taking part this year.

Capt. Karl Conrad of the Saint John Fire Department died from bladder cancer in June. (Saint John Fire Department)

In Saint John, 13 firefighters have died in the line of duty.

In June, Capt. Karl Conrad died from bladder cancer, which is also considered a line of duty death because of chemical exposure. He was 58.

George Butler died from occupational cancer just last week. He was a firefighter with the Moncton Fire Department. (Moncton Fire Department/Facebook)

Ten firefighters died in the line of duty in Moncton.

The most recent death was George Butler, 62, who died from occupational cancer last week.

'A different world'

Allan MacNutt, historian and former firefighter with the Moncton Fire Department, said firefighters are facing different kinds of dangers from when he started in 1976.

"You don't know what you're exposed to," he said.

Firefighters respond to a call in Fredericton earlier this week. (Maria José Burgos/CBC)

In his time, MacNutt said firefighters wore a plastic helmet, an old coat and a pair of rubber boats.

Now, they are more likely to respond to chemical fires, or have to attend to medical calls, where they can be exposed to diseases, including COVID-19.

"It's a different world now."