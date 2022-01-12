Multiple Saint John fire were on scene at a building fire in uptown Saint John, near the Charlotte and St. James street area, Tuesday night.

Saint John Firefighters have posted on social media to ask residents and passersby to avoid the area.

The south end of the uptown area was engulfed in smoke Tuesday evening as crews battled the fire, which appeared to be in a vacant structure.

Many residents in the area lost power as well.

Saint John resident Ingrid Woodhouse, who lives just a few blocks from where the blaze broke out, saw the fire and heavy smoke while she was out walking her dog.

Multiple City fire crews are operating at a building fire in Uptown SJ, near the Charlotte and St James street area. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJFFs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJFFs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProtectingSJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProtectingSJ</a> —@IAFFLocal771

When she got home, she said, her power was out, but came back on within about 20 minutes.

Saint John Energy tweeted that more than 1,500 customers were without power in the south end. It noted that crews were en route and were "conducting switching to restore power to the approximately 1,585 customers affected."

By 8 p.m., it tweeted that power had been restored to all 1,585 customers.