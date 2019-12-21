Fire rips through tire recycling business in Minto
As many as 30 fire departments have responded to help fight the blaze.
A major fire has broken out at the TRACC tire recycling plant in Minto, N.B.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m., according to Upper Kingsclear Fire Department Chief Murray Crouse.
"It's [a] major, major deal," he said.
Roughly 30 fire departments have responded to the blaze.
According to the company's website, it takes in about a million tires a year and turns them into recycled products.
