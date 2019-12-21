Fire rips through tire recycling business in Minto

A major fire has broken out at the TRACC tire recycling plant in Minto, N.B.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m., according to Upper Kingsclear Fire Department Chief Murray Crouse.

"It's [a] major, major deal," he said.

Roughly 30 fire departments have responded to the blaze.

According to the company's website, it takes in about a million tires a year and turns them into recycled products.

More to come.