Syrian family in Fredericton grateful to be OK after fire

A Syrian family in Fredericton is starting over again after losing everything in a house fire on Saturday.

Nafee Hassan and his wife, Midiya Bda, have six children from ages 3-14.

Bda said they're fortunate that no one was hurt in the blaze.

"We lost everything. … We had our children, but when we came out we had no shoes on or clothes, jackets or anything. We just came out," she said through an interpreter.

The family arrived in Fredericton from Syria in May and are still learning English and getting settled.

Bda said the fire on Saturday shook her, knowing another Syrian family, the Barhos, lost all seven of their children to a house fire in Nova Scotia last week.

"Thank God, thank God we have the family — we're all here," she said. "We are settled. We are still in a kind of a coma-like confusion.

"We are not sure, everything went so quickly. … The neighbours and everybody helped us out and we are all grateful to them."

The fire department was called at 11:34 a.m. to Scott Street. (Sarah Morin/CBC)

The family is getting help from the Fredericton Multicultural Association.

Executive director Lisa Bamford De Gante said the tragedy in Halifax weighs heavily on her as well.

"It just makes us all the more grateful that this family, all of them, will be able to recreate their lives again here because they were all saved from the fire," she said.

Bamford De Gante said the association is providing temporary housing and community members have cooked meals for the family.