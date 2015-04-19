2 women need emergency shelter after overnight fire in Shediac

Three people are displaced after an overnight fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to an older, wood-frame duplex on Saint Joseph Street in Shediac.

No one was injured in the fire.

About 30 firefighters, including some from Cocagne and Haute-Aboujagane, were at the fire, which began at about 3:30 a.m.

Capt. Julien Boudreau with the Shediac Fire Department said the fire in the two-storey building originated in the kitchen of a unit belonging to a man.

"The interior of the affected unit is pretty much completely destroyed," Boudreau said.

"The other unit has very substantial damage."

The Canadian Red Cross is helping two women who lived in the adjacent unit find emergency shelter, food, clothing and other necessities. The man found other accommodations.

The investigation into what caused the fire is continuing.