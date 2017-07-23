Overnight fire displaces 7 people in Saint John
Seven people were displaced by a fire early Saturday on the north end of Saint John.
Fire began around 3 a.m. and damaged 2-storey house with 2 apartment units
The fire on Metcalf Street at 3 a.m. damaged an old two-storey house that contains two apartment units.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, clothing and other basics for two adults and two children from one of the units and two adults and one child from the second unit.
No one was injured in the fire.
