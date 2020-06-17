Saint John Fire Department cuts coming without recommended study





Coun. David Merrithew said the assessment, recommended by consultant's Ernst and Young in a March 31 report, is a "good idea."



He said it has been discussed by city officials but is unlikely to take place before the cuts are implemented this summer.



"The cuts will be done before any further studies," said Merrithew. "It's just a matter of time. We can't do the study fast enough."



An Ernst and Young audit of all city operations identified the fire department's $24.9 million budget as an 'opportunity.'



The report says the department is costing $346 per capita annually, while the median per capita cost for comparable municipalities is $180.



It says 24 to 40 firefighter positions could be eliminated along with a fire station.



But the report also noted the city has a "relatively high-risk profile" and said an independent assessment of city fire services should be performed to determine the correct size for the department.



The union representing Saint John firefighters says the challenge of the city's physical size, and the concentration of heavy industry here need to be examined before cuts are made.



"What's concerning to us is this is only about money," said Craig Melvin, president of IAFF Local 771. "No one is asking what the cuts will mean to public safety. And that's what we're asking for. Everyone should know what it means."