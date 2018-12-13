Grease fire forces 19 people from their homes at Fredericton seniors complex

Nineteen people were forced from their homes after a grease fire broke out at a seniors complex in Fredericton on Wednesday night.

Platoon Captain Steven Fraser with the Fredericton Fire Department, said the fire broke out inside a ground floor apartment shortly after 8:30 p.m. at 60 Bunker St. in Marysville, a building that contains 20 apartment units.

"There were a lot of residents in the hallway and evacuating outside," he said.

Fraser said the fire, which started from a kitchen stove, was quickly extinguished within a matter of minutes.

The individual who lived in the apartment where the fire broke out, suffered minor burns to their hands.

Another person was sent to hospital with anxiety caused by the fire.

Fraser said Fredericton Transit was called to assist in the evacuation.

Residents were put onto the bus until the building was assessed by a fire investigator with the Fredericton Fire Department and NB Housing staff.

Residents stay in hotel overnight

Residents were later put up in a local hotel overnight. Fraser said residents could be staying at the hotel on Thursday night as well.

Ambulance New Brunswick, members of the Fredericton Police Force and 18 firefighters with the Fredericton Fire Department responded to the scene. Firefighters were at the complex for about two hours.

"There was a lot of smoke in the hallways, a lot of smoke damage to the apartment itself," Fraser said.