House fire in Saint John sends 3 people to hospital

Three people have been sent to hospital after a house fire broke out this morning in Saint John.

Acting Sgt. Sylvia Summerville, of the Saint John Police Force, said it's still unknown as to how serious the injuries are.

She said the fire broke out at a house on Waterloo Street around 4:50 a.m. and fire crews started cleaning up the scene around 6 a.m.

Police have blocked off Waterloo Street from Delhi Street to Golding Street. Summerville said she wasn't sure when the area would open back up to traffic.

Structure fire on Waterloo street. Emergency crews are on scene. Please avoid the area. Incendie dans la structure sur la rue Waterloo. L'équipe d'urgence est sur place. Prière d'éviter cet endroit et les alentours. —@saintjohnpolice

She said the fire initially broke out inside the kitchen and the house suffered significant damage.

Summerville said emergency crews responded to the fire after someone inside the home called 911.

Summerville isn't sure how the fire started but doesn't believe it to be suspicious.