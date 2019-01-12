Animals unharmed in fire at Saint John pet store

Firefighters worked quickly Friday night to clear smoke from a Saint John pet store that had small animals, fish and reptiles inside, said Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Brian Wilson.

Firefighters responded to a call at Pet Corral Nutrition Care & Supply Depot on Fairville Boulevard at around 10 p.m.. The fire was contained to a heating unit in the ceiling, Wilson said.

No animals were harmed, according to the Pet Corral's Facebook page.

"Thank you God, our staff and animals are okay," said the Facebook post. "Thanks to the fast, efficient action by the Saint John Fire Department, police, and ambulance team. Thank you to the staff and friends that came running when they heard."

Firefighters used fans and opened windows and doors to get the smoke out, Wilson said. He said the animals remained in their cages and tanks.

"We had to get the smoke out of there in a hurry because the animals — there were a lot of small variety animals and reptiles and fish."

The store was closed on Saturday, according to the Facebook page.