No injuries reported in Saint John fire that displaced 7 people

Seven residents of an apartment building on Saint John's north end were displaced after a fire Wednesday.

The Red Cross is providing lodging, clothing and financial aid for meals for the seven people, none of whom were injured.

The Saint John Fire Department responded to a fire at 17 Coronation Ct. around 2 p.m. AT.

Platoon Chief Barry Oickle said firefighters reported light smoke from the outside of the four-unit apartment building, but encountered heavy flames when they entered the back bedroom of a lower level unit.

The fire originated in the bottom left apartment — which was completely destroyed — and caused smoke damage to the unit above it.

"The attack crew made an aggressive interior attack and knocked down the fire relatively quickly, preventing it from penetrating into the structure of the apartment to the side and above," said Oickle.

Residents of the two adjacent apartments were not impacted by the fire, and residents were allowed to re-enter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.