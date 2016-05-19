At least 13 people displaced after exceptionally busy 2 days in N.B.

At least 13 people across the province have been displaced because of fires and a burst pipe over a two-day period.

The Canadian Red Cross said it's helping people find shelter and accommodations after an exceptionally busy Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, a fire in Riverview destroyed one side of a duplex on Laurentide Road and made the other side uninhabitable because of water and smoke damage.

Robin True, chief of Riverview Fire and Rescue, said when crews arrived at around 9:40 a.m., flames and smoke were coming out of the windows of the left side of the duplex. Twenty-four firefighters responded with two engines, one aerial unit and a rescue unit. He said no one was injured, but four people have been displaced.

"It started on the ground floor, but it also involved the second floor and the attic space," True said Tuesday.

He said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

A Red Cross news release said volunteers helped a man from one unit and a couple and a teenager from the other with emergency lodging, food and clothing.

Also on Sunday, two adults had to leave their home as a fire "gutted" the house along Longley Road in the rural community of Wapske, the Red Cross said.

The couple are staying with neighbours in the community, about 40 kilometres northeast of Perth-Andover, the news release said.

No relief came Monday

On Monday morning, five people had to leave their home after a pipe burst, causing "major water damage," the Red Cross said.

The house was in the rural community of Prosser Brook, about 43 kilometres southwest of Moncton.

Before Monday was done, two more people were displaced by another duplex fire, this time on Lancefield Cres. in the Berry Mills Heights neighborhood in Moncton.

Keith Guptill, chief of the Moncton Fire Department, said the call came in at around 8:20 p.m. Monday. He said the fire started in the rear deck area on one side of the duplex, and no one was home in that unit. The attached unit was evacuated, Guptill said, and the fire was quickly brought under control.

True said he usually sees an increase in fires at this time of year, as winter and the holiday season start in earnest.

"We do often see an uptick in the number of structure fires due to it becoming that time of year where people are heating their homes, more likely to maybe be using candles. Those types of things that you see in the winter time or especially approaching Christmas," he said.