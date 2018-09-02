Fire in Riverview displaces four adults, toddler

A fire Saturday night caused extensive damage to a two-storey home in Riverview, N.B., displacing four adults and a toddler.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have arranged emergency lodging and meals as well as clothing purchases for the couple who own the house, plus their son, daughter-in-law and two-year-old granddaughter who were visiting from Nova Scotia.

Due to the Labour Day long weekend, it may be Tuesday before insurance appraisers can assess the damage and arrange additional help, the Red Cross said.

No injuries

There were no injuries from the fire, reported around 10 p.m. Saturday at 107 Lady Slipper Court.

Heat from the fire also damaged the garage of an adjacent house and sent smoke into that home. Residents were away for the weekend.

Glenn Miller, Riverview Fire and Rescue captain, said firefighters from Moncton were called in to assist.

"On arrival, firefighters discovered heavy flames coming from the front of the house," he said.

"The house to the right of the burning home was also on fire. Firefighters were quickly able to attack the fire and prevent it from spreading any further."

Firefighters were on scene for about five hours.

The fire is under investigation, Miller said.