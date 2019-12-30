Fire destroys 4 storage buildings in Ripples, near Minto

Four buildings used to store vehicles and boats in Ripples, near Minto, were destroyed by fire over the weekend.

It comes on the heels of a massive fire at the tire recycling plant in Minto, which started on Dec. 20 and lasted a week, resulting in an air quality advisory that was only lifted Monday and a water advisory that remains in effect.

"They've been really hit hard," Oromocto Fire Chief Jody Price said of the nearby village and its volunteer fire department.

Crews were called to the latest fire on Sunday around 4:20 p.m., said Price, whose department provided assistance, along with crews from Douglas Harbour, Chipman, Jemseg and New Maryland.

"You could tell that, I mean, you've got some tired people that have been, you know, really been putting a lot of hours in for the last number of days," he said.

More than 40 firefighters spent about six hours battling the blaze in Ripples, but the four connected buildings where the fire originated were destroyed, said Price.

Crews did manage to save some other threatened structures, including a building filled with tools, another storage garage and a residence, he said.

Price could not comment on the cause of the fire, which he described as "major."

Minto Fire Chief Sam Daigle declined an interview, directing media inquires to the village mayor.

Mayor Erica Barnett did not respond Monday to a request for an interview.

The provincial fire marshal's office could not be reached for comment.

Ambulance New Brunswick, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, NB Power, and the RCMP also responded to the commercial building fire.