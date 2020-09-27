10 people forced out of their homes after Plaster Rock fire

A fire heavily damaged a single-storey apartment building in Plaster Rock, N.B., late Saturday evening, displacing its 10 residents.

Dan Bedell, a spokesperson with Canadian Red Cross, said no one was injured in the fire in the eight-unit building on Davidson Street around 11 p.m.

He said all 10 people are now staying with relatives or friends in the area and will be assisted with emergency purchases like clothing, food and basic necessities on Sunday.

Bedell said he doesn't expect the building will be salvageable.