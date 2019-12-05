Fire heavily damages couple's home in New Denmark

A couple's home was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday night in the rural community of New Denmark, about 14 kilometres southwest of Grand Falls.

The couple are staying with a nearby relative and were given funds from the Canadian Red Cross to buy food, clothing and other necessities.

The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. Thursday along route 380.

The woman was checked for minor smoke inhalation at the scene. The man was not home at the time.