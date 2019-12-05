Fire heavily damages couple's home in New Denmark
A couple's home was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday night in the rural community of New Denmark, about 14 kilometres southwest of Grand Falls.
No one injured in fire Thursday night
A couple's home was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday night in the rural community of New Denmark, about 14 kilometres southwest of Grand Falls.
The couple are staying with a nearby relative and were given funds from the Canadian Red Cross to buy food, clothing and other necessities.
The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. Thursday along route 380.
The woman was checked for minor smoke inhalation at the scene. The man was not home at the time.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.