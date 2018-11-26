Fire destroys NB Power building in Bouctouche

Fire has ravaged an NB Power building in Bouctouche on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the utility.

Marc Belliveau said the building, an operations centre located on Route 115, has been destroyed.

Bouctouche fire Chief Marc LeBlanc told Radio-Canada no one was hurt.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 6 p.m. and the fire was still out of control nearly three hours later, LeBlanc said.

We’re thankful no employees were injured in a fire that destroyed our Operations centre in Bouctouche this evening. Our deepest thanks go out to the firefighters who responded this evening. —@NB_Power

He said the blaze is limited to the NB Power building.

Firefighters of Saint-Antoine and Cocagne as well as the RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick are all on scene.

Belliveau said the 20 or so NB Power employees that worked out of the building will be able to work from offices in Moncton in the coming days.

The area is closed to traffic.