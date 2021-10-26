Woman dies after fire in Natoaganeg First Nation home

A woman has died after a fire broke out in a home in Natoaganeg (Eel Ground) First Nation on Tuesday morning, the Miramichi fire department says.

Firefighters arrived at a home at 54 Riverview Road East after receiving a call about a fire around 4:36 a.m., fire chief Tony Lloyd said.

The fire started in a tool shed that was a few feet away from the home, and the home was already in flames by the time firefighters arrived, Lloyd said.

Neighbours told them there was one woman in the house but it was impossible to enter the home because of the size of the fire.

The Miramichi fire department, the neighbouring Sunny Corner fire department, and the RCMP responded to the fire.

The woman's body was recovered once the fire was under control. No other details about her were released.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but Lloyd said it is not being considered suspicious at this time.